Purple by shutterbug49
Photo 2250

Purple

The inside of the tulip. Have a good weekend.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Barb
A wow capture!
March 8th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Gorgeous - such a wonderful macro - fav
March 8th, 2025  
Kathy
Wonderful color and close-up.
March 8th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Wonderful macro shot!
March 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Fabulous close up.
March 8th, 2025  
haskar
Great composition and colours
March 8th, 2025  
Anne
Super macro Debbie
March 8th, 2025  
