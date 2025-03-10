Previous
Red 2 by shutterbug49
Photo 2252

Red 2

I love this color of this lily. I haven’t seen it in red before. 🇺🇦
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Phil Howcroft ace
gorgeous detail
March 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how beautiful! Great shade of red.
March 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful color
March 11th, 2025  
