Previous
Photo 2255
Green 2
This was taken last summer in the Japanese Garden in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. I was going to use an image of the green freesia leaves, but i like the green of this old photo so I’m using it.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2645
photos
169
followers
58
following
617% complete
View this month »
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
2255
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely fresh green !
March 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
These greens are so gorgeous
March 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
