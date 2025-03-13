Previous
Green 2 by shutterbug49
Green 2

This was taken last summer in the Japanese Garden in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. I was going to use an image of the green freesia leaves, but i like the green of this old photo so I’m using it.
Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely fresh green !
March 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
These greens are so gorgeous
March 13th, 2025  
