Blue 2 by shutterbug49
Photo 2256

Blue 2

I took this last spring, I just changed the comp and added some texture today. Happy pi day.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty !
March 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! That's one beautiful bloom!
March 14th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Happy Pi day to you too! I am wearing my Pi t-shirt today. Lovely blue
March 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful shades super shot
March 14th, 2025  
