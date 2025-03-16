Previous
Pink 2 by shutterbug49
I think I will try something different from flowers next week. This flower is very common here as Easter approaches.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful and delicate colour ! So far a very beautiful calendar .
March 17th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous bloom!
March 17th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Your calendar is so pretty, you now have me wondering what you will do this coming week!
March 17th, 2025  
