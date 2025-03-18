Previous
Orange 3 by shutterbug49
Orange 3

Started with a marigold and ran it through several iColorama effects, then I selected this one and framed it.
18th March 2025

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Mags ace
It made a gorgeous mandala!
March 18th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
would never guess the original motif!
March 18th, 2025  
haskar ace
Looks beautiful.
March 18th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Very creative!
March 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A cool image - looks really beautiful ! fav
March 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous patterns and colours
March 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic
March 18th, 2025  
