Previous
Purple 3 by shutterbug49
Photo 2264

Purple 3

We had three very busy days in San Francisco, but back now. When we heard SF was in bloom we decided to go see and take photos. We weren’t disappointed. There is always plenty to see at the Botanical Garden. Especially prominent this trip were magnolias and camellias. Pier 39 showcased many displays of tulips for Tulip Mania. So many beautiful colors. We used Muni to get to the botanical garden, but we used Weymo to get to dinner and back. Weymos are completely driverless fleet of Jaguars. I think it drove better than I do in the City. This is an anemone run through iColorama effects.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
620% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
March 22nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
March 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! this is so vibrant and gorgeous ! fav
March 22nd, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
gorgeous colour -
very interested in the Weymo information. Wad this your first? If not, how did it feel the first time you went in a driverless car?
March 22nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
So beautiful!
March 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact