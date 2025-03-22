Purple 3

We had three very busy days in San Francisco, but back now. When we heard SF was in bloom we decided to go see and take photos. We weren’t disappointed. There is always plenty to see at the Botanical Garden. Especially prominent this trip were magnolias and camellias. Pier 39 showcased many displays of tulips for Tulip Mania. So many beautiful colors. We used Muni to get to the botanical garden, but we used Weymo to get to dinner and back. Weymos are completely driverless fleet of Jaguars. I think it drove better than I do in the City. This is an anemone run through iColorama effects.