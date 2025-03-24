Previous
Red 4 - Blooming San Francisco by shutterbug49
Red 4 - Blooming San Francisco

This was one of the boxes of tulip displays they had in San Francisco for Tulip Mania.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Shutterbug ace
If you look closely, you will see hyacinths coming up in between the tulips. Descriptions said there were over 100 bulbs per box or barrel.
March 24th, 2025  
Lesley ace
So beautiful
March 24th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Tulip Mania sounds like a great event.
March 24th, 2025  
Paula Briggs
Love the color
March 24th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful pop of red.
March 24th, 2025  
haskar ace
Lovely pov and colour.
March 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how beautiful!
March 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very delightful
March 24th, 2025  
