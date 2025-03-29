Previous
Purple 4 by shutterbug49
Purple 4

I haven’t found the name of this yet, but I saw it on a neighborhood walk and thought it would make a lovely purple.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Mags ace
Simply beautiful!
March 29th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous purple
March 29th, 2025  
