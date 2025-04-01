Previous
Next
First Flag Iris of the Season by shutterbug49
Photo 2274

First Flag Iris of the Season

So happy to see this flag iris. Note: I originally posted this on April 1, but for some reason it would not let me change the tag. So I deleted my original and I’m reposting this. No need to comment.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
629% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 25th, 2025  
Heather ace
A nice close-up to capture this beauty! Gorgeous colours! Fav
April 25th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
A beauty!
April 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
So gorgeous! The color is so bold and vivid.
April 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace

Lovely
April 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact