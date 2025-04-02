Previous
48 Years Ago Today by shutterbug49
48 Years Ago Today

I didn’t take this, but I pulled it from my archive for this special day. It was converted from a slide.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Casablanca ace
Congratulations! 48 years is fantastic. Happy celebrations to you both! Absolutely fabulous photo.
April 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Happy anniversary. Lovely happy smiles.
April 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Anniversary to you both , such lovely happiness oozing out of your smiles ! fav
April 2nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
How delightful. Happy Anniversary!!
April 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fabulous photo… happy anniversary to you both. Special memories
April 2nd, 2025  
