Previous
Photo 2275
48 Years Ago Today
I didn’t take this, but I pulled it from my archive for this special day. It was converted from a slide.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
5
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2665
photos
170
followers
56
following
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
2273
2274
2275
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
2nd April 1977 12:43pm
Casablanca
ace
Congratulations! 48 years is fantastic. Happy celebrations to you both! Absolutely fabulous photo.
April 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Happy anniversary. Lovely happy smiles.
April 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happy Anniversary to you both , such lovely happiness oozing out of your smiles ! fav
April 2nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
How delightful. Happy Anniversary!!
April 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Fabulous photo… happy anniversary to you both. Special memories
April 2nd, 2025
