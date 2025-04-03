Sign up
Photo 2276
Not Blue
In the past we have only had blue iris, bearded and flag. We’re not sure where this one is coming from. It looks like it will be yellow or white.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2666
photos
170
followers
56
following
623% complete
View this month »
2276
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd April 2025 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
