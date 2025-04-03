Previous
Not Blue by shutterbug49
Photo 2276

Not Blue

In the past we have only had blue iris, bearded and flag. We’re not sure where this one is coming from. It looks like it will be yellow or white.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
623% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact