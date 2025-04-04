Previous
This is Shannon by shutterbug49
This is Shannon

I live in an independent senior community. We have a lifestyle director named Shannon. She books events, field trips, and classes for us. She also creates and publishes our community newsletter. Even during the Covid lockdown she booked fitness, art, cooking, information, and entertainment classes on zoom for us. We just found out she is moving on to another job. She will be helping more needy seniors find the resources they need and matching them with the assistance they need. It sounds like a good job for her. We are all glad for her but saddened by her leaving. I made this poster for her and we are organizing a send off for her last day. It is very hard to keep it a secret from her.
Susan Wakely ace
She sounds and looks a great person. May her successor be just as good.
April 4th, 2025  
