Iris Open by shutterbug49
Photo 2278

Iris Open

Two days ago, I posted the bud beginning to open and today it is open. We used to have blue iris in this spot so not sure where this white/yellow came from. It has several buds.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
*lynn ace
such an elegant iris!
April 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A perfect Iris… lovely textures on the petals
April 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So precious
April 5th, 2025  
Marj ace
Magical image.
April 5th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s a beauty!
April 5th, 2025  
