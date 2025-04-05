Sign up
Previous
Photo 2278
Iris Open
Two days ago, I posted the bud beginning to open and today it is open. We used to have blue iris in this spot so not sure where this white/yellow came from. It has several buds.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
5
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2668
photos
170
followers
56
following
2271
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
2277
2278
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
5th April 2025 8:02am
*lynn
ace
such an elegant iris!
April 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A perfect Iris… lovely textures on the petals
April 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So precious
April 5th, 2025
Marj
ace
Magical image.
April 5th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s a beauty!
April 5th, 2025
