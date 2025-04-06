Previous
In the Back Country by shutterbug49
In the Back Country

We are driving today. Internet access is spotty. At a rest stop, I noticed this old wagon. When was it used? How did it get here?
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

@shutterbug49
shutterbug49
