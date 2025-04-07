Sign up
Previous
Photo 2280
Driving to Bishop
This is the road leading to Bishop California on the Eastern side of the Sierras. We reached an elevation of over 7000 feet. They had snow last week, so it was an absolutely beautiful drive.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
5
6
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2670
photos
170
followers
56
following
624% complete
2273
2274
2275
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
6th April 2025 1:33pm
Privacy
Public
Islandgirl
ace
Wow beautiful mountains, that would be a lovely drive.
Safe travels!
April 7th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a glorious sight and a road devoid of traffic too!
April 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a wonderful sight albeit so wintery ! fav
April 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks fabulous.
April 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a gorgeous view! I would love to feel the temps right now.
April 7th, 2025
Safe travels!