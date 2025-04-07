Previous
Driving to Bishop by shutterbug49
Photo 2280

Driving to Bishop

This is the road leading to Bishop California on the Eastern side of the Sierras. We reached an elevation of over 7000 feet. They had snow last week, so it was an absolutely beautiful drive.
Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Islandgirl ace
Wow beautiful mountains, that would be a lovely drive.
Safe travels!
April 7th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a glorious sight and a road devoid of traffic too!
April 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a wonderful sight albeit so wintery ! fav
April 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks fabulous.
April 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a gorgeous view! I would love to feel the temps right now.
April 7th, 2025  
