Our Destination by shutterbug49
Photo 2281

Our Destination

We are in Death Valley. One of the hottest, driest, and lowest places on the planet. Hope to get interesting photos here. Internet is spotty and only on my phone, not my ipad.
8th April 2025

Beverley ace
Oo I look forward to seeing them… Amazing
April 8th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Ooh exciting!
April 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 8th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Have fun! Looking forward to seeing your shots.
April 8th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh yes had to be
April 8th, 2025  
