Previous
Photo 2281
Our Destination
We are in Death Valley. One of the hottest, driest, and lowest places on the planet. Hope to get interesting photos here. Internet is spotty and only on my phone, not my ipad.
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
5
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2671
photos
170
followers
56
following
624% complete
2274
2275
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
7th April 2025 4:17pm
Beverley
ace
Oo I look forward to seeing them… Amazing
April 8th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Ooh exciting!
April 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
April 8th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Have fun! Looking forward to seeing your shots.
April 8th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh yes had to be
April 8th, 2025
