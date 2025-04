Our Cottage

We are staying in the right side cottage. I’m getting a lot of hiking and photos, but wifi is unpredictable. Most of yesterday, I could red text, but couldn’t see any photos, ot even mine. Today, we were told there would be NO electricity from 8 AM to 5 PM or longer. I thought that might impact getting on the internet, but if it did It was improved. Going on another hike so hope I can get back on tonight. We just returned for lunch.