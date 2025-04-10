Previous
Colors and a Mirage by shutterbug49
Colors and a Mirage

If you were a thirsty pioneer, wouldn’t you think that was a lake? It is dry land with black rock scattered across it….no water there. I loved the colors in the hills. We finally got electricity at 6:00 PM.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such an illusion ! Love the rough and craggy terrain ! The water would have been a treat !!! fav
April 10th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
It looks like the ocean . Fabulous
April 10th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I like the layers.
April 10th, 2025  
