Previous
Photo 2283
Colors and a Mirage
If you were a thirsty pioneer, wouldn’t you think that was a lake? It is dry land with black rock scattered across it….no water there. I loved the colors in the hills. We finally got electricity at 6:00 PM.
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
3
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2673
photos
170
followers
56
following
625% complete
View this month »
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
7th April 2025 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such an illusion ! Love the rough and craggy terrain ! The water would have been a treat !!! fav
April 10th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
It looks like the ocean . Fabulous
April 10th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and I like the layers.
April 10th, 2025
