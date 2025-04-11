Previous
Artist’s Palette by shutterbug49
Artist’s Palette

One of the features in Death Valley is Artist’s Palette. I have several images where the many colors can be seen, but this is my favorite image from last night. It is SOOC. The sun was setting behind me and it really made the rocks glow.
Diana ace
Such a magical capture of these golden hues and the moon.
April 11th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely.
April 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely landscape
April 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful… amazing
April 11th, 2025  
