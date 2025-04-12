Previous
Zabriskie Point by shutterbug49
Zabriskie Point

We had to climb a high hill to get this image at sunset. Zabriskie Point and Artists Palette are the places most recommended to get sunsets. Once again you can see the sandy floor that looks like water from a distance.
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture with wonderful layers, light
April 12th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful!
April 12th, 2025  
Barb ace
Amazing!!
April 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Well worth the climb this is so beautiful
April 12th, 2025  
