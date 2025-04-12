Sign up
Previous
Photo 2285
Zabriskie Point
We had to climb a high hill to get this image at sunset. Zabriskie Point and Artists Palette are the places most recommended to get sunsets. Once again you can see the sandy floor that looks like water from a distance.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
4
4
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2675
photos
170
followers
57
following
626% complete
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
11th April 2025 7:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful capture with wonderful layers, light
April 12th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful!
April 12th, 2025
Barb
ace
Amazing!!
April 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Well worth the climb this is so beautiful
April 12th, 2025
