Previous
Photo 2287
A Beached Fish?
Not really. It is one of the rock outcroppings we saw on our way to Death Valley. I thought it resembled a fish.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
3
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2677
photos
170
followers
57
following
626% complete
View this month »
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
7th April 2025 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
It does look like a fish! Wonderful capture.
April 15th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh, it absolutely does! How fun.
April 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
Wow! Quite the unusual find!
April 15th, 2025
