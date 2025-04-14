Previous
A Beached Fish? by shutterbug49
A Beached Fish?

Not really. It is one of the rock outcroppings we saw on our way to Death Valley. I thought it resembled a fish.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Mags ace
It does look like a fish! Wonderful capture.
April 15th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh, it absolutely does! How fun.
April 15th, 2025  
Barb ace
Wow! Quite the unusual find!
April 15th, 2025  
