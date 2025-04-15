Previous
Mobius Arch by shutterbug49
Mobius Arch

The previous photo (the stone fish) and this were taken outside Lone Pine, CA just before we got to Death Valley. This one is named Mobius Arch because of the way it twists. The Sierras can be seen through it. Besides the mobius, I see a duck head.
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Rob Z ace
What a wonderful image of this amazing feature!
April 15th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s amazing!
April 15th, 2025  
Barb ace
Definitely a duck head! 😊
April 15th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Interesting
April 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous structure.
April 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 15th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
What a magical place to visit.
April 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fabulous !
April 15th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super capture, composition
April 15th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Fantastic!
April 15th, 2025  
