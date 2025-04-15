Sign up
Previous
Photo 2288
Mobius Arch
The previous photo (the stone fish) and this were taken outside Lone Pine, CA just before we got to Death Valley. This one is named Mobius Arch because of the way it twists. The Sierras can be seen through it. Besides the mobius, I see a duck head.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
10
5
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
2678
photos
171
followers
57
following
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
Views
17
Comments
10
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
7th April 2025 12:26pm
Rob Z
ace
What a wonderful image of this amazing feature!
April 15th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s amazing!
April 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
Definitely a duck head! 😊
April 15th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Interesting
April 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous structure.
April 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 15th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
What a magical place to visit.
April 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fabulous !
April 15th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super capture, composition
April 15th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fantastic!
April 15th, 2025
