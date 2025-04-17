Sign up
Previous
Photo 2290
Color
I took this photo at Artists Palette in Death Valley. The colors all in one spot were amazing to me.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
3
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2680
photos
172
followers
57
following
627% complete
View this month »
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
10th April 2025 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
vaidas
ace
Interesting
April 17th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Amazing variety of mineral colours
April 17th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Amazing
April 17th, 2025
