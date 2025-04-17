Previous
Color by shutterbug49
Color

I took this photo at Artists Palette in Death Valley. The colors all in one spot were amazing to me.
vaidas ace
Interesting
April 17th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Amazing variety of mineral colours
April 17th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Amazing
April 17th, 2025  
