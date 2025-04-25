Previous
Mosaic Canyon by shutterbug49
Photo 2298

Mosaic Canyon

In this one you can get an idea of how narrow the walk was in some places.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Heather ace
Oh wow! The folds of the rock are just amazing! (Did you feel a little claustrophobic walking through that narrow passage?) Fav
April 25th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
@365projectorgheatherb Surprisingly, not. I could always see where it was going and it was comfortably wide for one person, but not two abreast.
April 25th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Fantastic capture!
April 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fantastic POV!
April 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning
April 25th, 2025  
