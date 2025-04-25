Sign up
Previous
Photo 2298
Mosaic Canyon
In this one you can get an idea of how narrow the walk was in some places.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
5
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
9th April 2025 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
Oh wow! The folds of the rock are just amazing! (Did you feel a little claustrophobic walking through that narrow passage?) Fav
April 25th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Surprisingly, not. I could always see where it was going and it was comfortably wide for one person, but not two abreast.
April 25th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Fantastic capture!
April 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Fantastic POV!
April 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning
April 25th, 2025
