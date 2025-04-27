Previous
Colors and Textures by shutterbug49
Photo 2300

Colors and Textures

Everywhere one looks in Death Valley there are many colors and textures right next to each other.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Margaret Brown ace
So interesting, the colours and textures are amazing
April 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning textures and colour tones !
April 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It been an incredible place for me to see… super photos and info
April 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such fabulous tones and shapes!
April 27th, 2025  
