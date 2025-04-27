Sign up
Photo 2300
Colors and Textures
Everywhere one looks in Death Valley there are many colors and textures right next to each other.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Views
13
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
10th April 2025 10:09am
Tags
deathvalley
Margaret Brown
ace
So interesting, the colours and textures are amazing
April 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning textures and colour tones !
April 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It been an incredible place for me to see… super photos and info
April 27th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such fabulous tones and shapes!
April 27th, 2025
