The Inn at the Oasis

I have 3 more photos from our vacation in Death Valley. We stayed at Furnace Creek which can be barely seen through the trees on the right. The other place to stay is at the Inn at the Oasis. It looks like an Oasis. I will end my month by showing images from our hike around the Inn grounds. It was a VERY hilly walk. It also (in our opinion) had the best food, but we had to walk through a tunnel and up 3 flights of stairs to get to the dining room.