Pond at the Inn by shutterbug49
Photo 2302

Pond at the Inn

This is another from the grounds of the Inn at the Oasis in Death Valley.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Looks deliciously cool by the water but is probably very hot!
April 29th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and inviting looking.
April 29th, 2025  
