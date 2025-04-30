Previous
Another View by shutterbug49
Another View

This is one more view in the “Oasis” in Death Valley. I have tagged my photos for this vacation with DeathValley. It was a remarkable place to visit. Next month I will do half & half and flowers from the Horton Irish Garden.
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Dorothy
It truly is a Paradise in the dessert! I just can’t imagine going there in the summer and how much it costs to have water and run air conditioning!!! Maybe I’m to practical.
April 30th, 2025  
Shutterbug
@illinilass Our cottage keys actually turned off the electricity to everything but the refrigerator when we left and took our key with us. April is definitely the latest I would visit however.
April 30th, 2025  
