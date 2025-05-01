Sign up
Photo 2304
Peonies
I am planning to do the half and half challenge again this year. I like the way it makes me look at things more closely and in different ways.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2695
photos
170
followers
61
following
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
1st May 2025 3:52pm
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Rick
ace
Very pretty flowers. Nice capture.
May 2nd, 2025
