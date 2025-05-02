Sign up
Previous
Photo 2305
Bearded Iris
We are fortunate to live near the Horton Iris Garden in Lincoln, CA. Every April, May and August they open to the public. August is for Sunflowers and Dahlias and also to buy the iris tubers.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I really like this artwork
May 2nd, 2025
