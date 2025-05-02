Previous
Bearded Iris by shutterbug49
Bearded Iris

We are fortunate to live near the Horton Iris Garden in Lincoln, CA. Every April, May and August they open to the public. August is for Sunflowers and Dahlias and also to buy the iris tubers.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I really like this artwork
May 2nd, 2025  
