A lighter colored bearded iris

The Horton Iris Garden in Lincoln, CA must have at least a hundred varieties of bearded iris and a few flag irises. It is developed in multiple small fields with a pond, many trees and benches to just sit and enjoy. I should have noted all the fun names of each one, but I was too busy taking photos. I do remember my favorite this year was called Ghirardelli Square. I will post an image of that one later this month.