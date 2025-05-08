Sign up
Previous
Photo 2311
Multi Colored
Here is another multi-colored iris. Tomorrow my half and half month may become more obvious.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
3
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Diana
ace
I love all these gorgeous blooms and colour combinations you have shown us, they are not the norm here.
May 8th, 2025
Barb
ace
So, so pretty!
May 8th, 2025
summerfield
ace
lovely!
May 8th, 2025
