Previous
Multi Colored by shutterbug49
Photo 2311

Multi Colored

Here is another multi-colored iris. Tomorrow my half and half month may become more obvious.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
633% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love all these gorgeous blooms and colour combinations you have shown us, they are not the norm here.
May 8th, 2025  
Barb ace
So, so pretty!
May 8th, 2025  
summerfield ace
lovely!
May 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact