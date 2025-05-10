Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 2313
Ghirardelli Square
This bearded iris is named for a famous San Francisco tourist location. It used to be a chocolate factory, but the buildings have been converted to shops. Several of the shops do sell Ghirardelli chocolate.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
3
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2707
photos
169
followers
60
following
633% complete
2306
2307
2308
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely.
May 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great half and half.
May 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
Amazing colour!
May 10th, 2025
