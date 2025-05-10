Previous
Ghirardelli Square by shutterbug49
Ghirardelli Square

This bearded iris is named for a famous San Francisco tourist location. It used to be a chocolate factory, but the buildings have been converted to shops. Several of the shops do sell Ghirardelli chocolate.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely.
May 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great half and half.
May 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
Amazing colour!
May 10th, 2025  
