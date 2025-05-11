Previous
Closeup of Ghirardelli Square by shutterbug49
Photo 2314

Closeup of Ghirardelli Square

I love this two tone brown color. I am surprised actually that I would find a brown flower so appealing. Happy Mother’s Day to all you mothers and grandmothers. I know some of you celebrate on a different day, but I use any excuse to celebrate.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Beverley ace
Very beautiful… happy Mother’s Day to you too…
May 11th, 2025  
