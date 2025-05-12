Previous
Blue on Blue by shutterbug49
Blue on Blue

This iris grows in our backyard and is blooming right now. We actually bought the tuber from Horton Iris farm a few years ago.
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Beverley ace
Stunning Iris…
May 12th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Your album is looking so pretty
May 12th, 2025  
