Photo 2315
Blue on Blue
This iris grows in our backyard and is blooming right now. We actually bought the tuber from Horton Iris farm a few years ago.
12th May 2025
12th May 25
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
11th May 2025 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Stunning Iris…
May 12th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Your album is looking so pretty
May 12th, 2025
