Two Color Iris by shutterbug49
Two Color Iris

Another one I really like. There are quite a few varieties with two colors, but one of the colors is usually white. This one is more unusual and I think it makes a beautiful half and half.
haskar ace
Amazing colours
May 13th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a perfect match
May 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Quite amazing…
May 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
This is a beauty. Not colours that I would put together but nature does it nicely.
May 13th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
This is such a beauty!
May 13th, 2025  
