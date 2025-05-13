Sign up
Previous
Photo 2316
Two Color Iris
Another one I really like. There are quite a few varieties with two colors, but one of the colors is usually white. This one is more unusual and I think it makes a beautiful half and half.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
5
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
12th May 2025 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2025
haskar
ace
Amazing colours
May 13th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a perfect match
May 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Quite amazing…
May 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
This is a beauty. Not colours that I would put together but nature does it nicely.
May 13th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
This is such a beauty!
May 13th, 2025
