Yellow and White

We have this one in our yard as well. We had a traveling day today. We are spending the weekend in the Sierras. We are at Palisades formerly called Squaw Valley, home to the 1960 Winter Olympics. When we arrived we were surprised at how full the parking lot for the Ski Resort was. The lifts only run in the mornings right now. So some winter enthusiasts trying to squeeze in a couple more ski runs before summer are still coming.