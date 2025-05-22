Previous
More oranges by shutterbug49
More oranges

The farm has a number of shades of orange. As soon as I fill in the holes, I think you will see my half and half month.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Barb ace
Beautiful!
May 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I can see the patterns you are making
May 22nd, 2025  
Marj ace
Lovely hues of color !
May 22nd, 2025  
