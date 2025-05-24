Previous
Another multi-colored iris by shutterbug49
Photo 2327

Another multi-colored iris

I’m running out of ways to describe these beautiful flowers. I love them all. It is hard to choose a few for our small backyard.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
637% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a spectacular colour scheme
May 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
It’s amazing how you have showcased these flowers so beautifully.
May 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
So beautiful!
May 24th, 2025  
Barb ace
Fantabulous!
May 24th, 2025  
KV ace
Gorgeous!
May 24th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
May 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
May 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice
May 24th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat details, colors
May 24th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I love the colors on this one- and with all that you've posted this month, I can see why it would be hard to choose!
May 24th, 2025  
Heather ace
Really pretty with the striped outer petals and the inner orange ones! What a challenge for you to choose a few! Fav
May 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact