Two different kinds by shutterbug49
Two different kinds

I haven’t posted a half and half every day, but I have been working to create a half and half month. I hope it is becoming visible this week.
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
Barb ace
This is so gorgeous! ❤️
May 26th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely.
May 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
So beautiful to see the different colours…
May 26th, 2025  
