Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2330
Gradient Tones
I love the pinkish to bluish gradient tones of this one. I haven’t changed them. I only isolated the blossom and put it on a black background.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2724
photos
169
followers
57
following
638% complete
View this month »
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
25th May 2025 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Mags
ace
Love those ruffled petals.
May 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close