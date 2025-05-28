Previous
Another Blue by shutterbug49
Photo 2331

Another Blue

Even when they aren’t multi-colored they are beautiful. The Horton Iris Farm is going to close at the end of the month. They will be open for a few days in August when they sell iris tubers.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
638% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
I'm loving this series
May 28th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Will you be tempted to buy some tubers of these gorgeous things? :)
May 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Another pretty image !
May 28th, 2025  
GaryW
Amazing color!
May 28th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
May 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Bold rich color!
May 28th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Another beauty!
May 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Simply beautiful
May 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact