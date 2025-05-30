Sign up
Previous
Photo 2333
Grandma’s Iris
This is not really a hand down from my grandmother, but for some reason it reminds me of the irises she had in the backyard.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
4
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2727
photos
169
followers
58
following
639% complete
View this month »
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
29th May 2025 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
It's a proper old fashioned colour, I think. Beautiful. Really enjoyed your iris month.
May 30th, 2025
Diana
ace
Another stunning bloom and capture.
May 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
It's just gorgeous!
May 30th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Gorgeous!
May 30th, 2025
