Grandma’s Iris by shutterbug49
Grandma’s Iris

This is not really a hand down from my grandmother, but for some reason it reminds me of the irises she had in the backyard.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

ace
@shutterbug49
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
It's a proper old fashioned colour, I think. Beautiful. Really enjoyed your iris month.
May 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
Another stunning bloom and capture.
May 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
It's just gorgeous!
May 30th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Gorgeous!
May 30th, 2025  
