One more Iris

Last but not least. This is another beauty. This blossom was actually hanging over the path between the rows. I chose the irises for my half and half month because of the great variety. I used the month to practice masking and superimposing in SuperimposeX. While most of the images aren’t half and half, I tried to create a month that is half and half, divided by the black background and also the two diagonal rows of “yin and yang” images. Thanks for all your comments.