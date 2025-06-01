Previous
Meandering Daffodils by shutterbug49
Meandering Daffodils

I liked the way these daffodils seemed to wind through the garden. I think it might work for the word abundant.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely composition
June 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
So beautiful
June 1st, 2025  
