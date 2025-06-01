Sign up
Previous
Photo 2335
Meandering Daffodils
I liked the way these daffodils seemed to wind through the garden. I think it might work for the word abundant.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
31st May 2025 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
june25words
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely composition
June 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
So beautiful
June 1st, 2025
