Photo 2336
Bushy manzanita
Manzanita means little apple in Spanish. This does not have the berries yet, so no little apples.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
june25words
Beverley
ace
Zooming in … so pretty pinks…
June 2nd, 2025
