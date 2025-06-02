Previous
Bushy manzanita by shutterbug49
Photo 2336

Bushy manzanita

Manzanita means little apple in Spanish. This does not have the berries yet, so no little apples.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beverley ace
Zooming in … so pretty pinks…
June 2nd, 2025  
