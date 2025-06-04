Previous
Flour Dust by shutterbug49
Flour Dust

This is a dusty job. I love Jay’s creations, but our air cleaner turns itself up to full blast whenever he gets working with flour.
Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
640% complete

Mags
A great trio of captures to show the process.
June 4th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
nice triptych
June 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Yum homemade bread
June 4th, 2025  
KWind
Super shots! I bet it smells good in your house!
June 4th, 2025  
Heather
A great triptych to showcase Jay at work! I would love to have been there when these came out of the oven! Fav
June 4th, 2025  
gloria jones
Great series of photos
June 4th, 2025  
