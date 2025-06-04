Sign up
Photo 2338
Flour Dust
This is a dusty job. I love Jay’s creations, but our air cleaner turns itself up to full blast whenever he gets working with flour.
4th June 2025
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
june25words
Mags
ace
A great trio of captures to show the process.
June 4th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice triptych
June 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Yum homemade bread
June 4th, 2025
KWind
ace
Super shots! I bet it smells good in your house!
June 4th, 2025
Heather
ace
A great triptych to showcase Jay at work! I would love to have been there when these came out of the oven! Fav
June 4th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great series of photos
June 4th, 2025
