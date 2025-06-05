Sign up
Previous
Photo 2339
Edible
For some reason I think the cup should be more in the upper left corner.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
5
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
3rd June 2025 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
june25words
Beverley
ace
Delicious… my type of food. Makes you feel soo great!
June 5th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Looks delicious!
June 5th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Looks great!
June 5th, 2025
Barb
ace
Pretty food photo! I like that the cup color matches some of the color on the plate!
June 5th, 2025
Anne
ace
The cup matches the food so well!
June 5th, 2025
