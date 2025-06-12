Previous
Insect by shutterbug49
Insect

This honey bee was having a good time on our dianthus.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Marj ace
Fantastic texture and detail of its fuzzy body.
June 12th, 2025  
